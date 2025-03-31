Breaking: 3 of 4 Georgia-based soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

16 Tesla EVs are destroyed in a fire in Rome as Italian police investigate possible arson

Italian police are investigating as possible arson a fire that destroyed more than a dozen Tesla electric vehicles at a dealership on the outskirts of Rome
Burned Tesla cars are seen at a dealership on the outskirts of Rome, Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Burned Tesla cars are seen at a dealership on the outskirts of Rome, Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Updated 54 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Italian police are investigating as possible arson a fire that destroyed more than a dozen Tesla electric vehicles at a dealership on the outskirts of Rome early Monday.

Tesla Italy said that it is cooperating with police, and that it had turned over surveillance video from the vehicles themselves. The cars’ internal video operates even when they are off.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene counted 16 burned cars.

Tesla has been the target of protests around the world against owner Elon Musk's affiliation with the Trump administration. European sales of Tesla vehicles tumbled 49% in the first two months of the year even as overall sales of EVs grew.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Abby Wigger protests against Elon Musk and President Donald Trump outside a Tesla dealership Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Franklin, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Tesla sales fall by 49% in Europe even as the electric vehicle market grows

Authorities investigate damaging fire at New Mexico's GOP headquarters

Tesla is suing to open dealerships in Wisconsin. It's become a big deal in the Supreme Court race

The Latest

A large tree rests on top of a mobile home at Millwood Estates on East Cork Street after a storm Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (Brad Devereaux/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

Credit: AP

3 kids killed in Michigan when tree hits vehicle during weekend storm

8m ago

Le Pen verdict triggers uproar from far right in France and beyond

11m ago

UAE court sentences 3 people to death in killing of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi Zvi Kogan

12m ago

Featured

Nearly all of Georgia will be under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Severe storms could bring hail, brief tornadoes in Georgia

Atlanta records two highest pollen levels in 35 years this weekend

AJC Her+Story series launches with first profile, coverage of women in business

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.