1/6 panel to interview Pa. governor nominee Mastriano

Mastriano, a retired Army officer who beat out several candidates to emerge as the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, has been willing to talk to the committee, his attorney has said. He also spoke with the FBI last year and said he did not know about a planned insurrection, his lawyer has said.

The committee is working through August, deepening its work after blockbuster public hearings this summer that began to outline its investigation into Trump's multi-pronged effort to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden and the subsequent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The scheme to compile alternative electors emerged as a last-ditch plan by Trump's team to stop Biden's victory when Congress met for the typical routine job of certifying the state election results.

Growing from Trump's false claims of voter fraud, the fake electors strategy relied on having several battleground states that Biden won submit their tally for the defeated Republican president, rather than the Democratic winner, Biden.

Federal authorities earlier this summer issued subpoenas in several key battleground states across the nation to individuals in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and other Republican officials potentially involved in the strategy to submit electors for Trump.

Prosecutors in Georgia are similarly probing Trump's attempt to subvert the election results in that state.

The Justice Department has charged more than 800 people in the deadly Capitol riot and is investigating Trump's actions in the run up and aftermath of the insurrection.

The Jan. 6 attack left at least nine people killed in the riot and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot by police and a police officer who died later.