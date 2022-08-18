ajc logo
16 dead, 18 missing in flash flood in western China

A woman wearing mask walks past construction warning sign during a rainy day in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Some were killed with others missing after a flash flood in western China Thursday, as China faces both summer rains and severe heat and drought in different parts of the country. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A woman wearing mask walks past construction warning sign during a rainy day in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Some were killed with others missing after a flash flood in western China Thursday, as China faces both summer rains and severe heat and drought in different parts of the country. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

2 hours ago
Chinese state media say that 16 people have died and 18 others remain missing after a flash flood in western China’s Qinghai province

BEIJING (AP) — At least 16 people died and 18 others were missing after a sudden rainstorm in western China triggered a landslide that diverted a river and caused flash flooding in populated areas, Chinese state media said Thursday.

Rescuers, who earlier reported 36 people missing, had found 18 of them by early afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online update. The Wednesday night disaster affected more than 6,000 people in six villages in Qinghai province, CCTV said.

China is facing both heavy rains and flooding in some parts of the country this summer and extreme heat and drought in other regions. State media has described the heat and drought as the worst since record-keeping started 60 years ago.

Emergency authorities described the flash flooding in Qinghai's Datong county as a “mountain torrent." Such torrents generally result from heavy squalls in mountainous areas. Water running down the mountain can turn gullies or streams into raging rivers, catching people by surprise.

Seven people died last weekend from a mountain torrent in southwestern China's Sichuan province.

Elsewhere in Sichuan and other provinces, crops are wilting and factories have been shut down as a drought cut hydropower supplies and high temperatures raised electricity demand.

A delivery man checks his phone during a rainy day in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Some were killed with others missing after a flash flood in western China Thursday, as China faces both summer rains and severe heat and drought in different parts of the country. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Residents walk with umbrellas near a puddle during a rainy day in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Some were killed with others missing after a flash flood in western China Thursday, as China faces both summer rains and severe heat and drought in different parts of the country. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Office workers walk with umbrellas during a rainy day in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Some were killed with others missing after a flash flood in western China Thursday, as China faces both summer rains and severe heat and drought in different parts of the country. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Office workers walk with umbrellas during a rainy day in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Some were killed with others missing after a flash flood in western China Thursday, as China faces both summer rains and severe heat and drought in different parts of the country. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

