BreakingNews
GBI called to scene of heavy police activity near I-75 in Bartow

$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is third-largest in US history

Lottery players have another shot at a massive Mega Millions jackpot

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

Lottery players will have another shot Tuesday night at a massive Mega Millions prize that ranks as the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The estimated $1.58 billion prize has been gradually building for months thanks to 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the game’s top prize was April 18.

Each drawing without a winner pushes the prize closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that someone in California won last year. The second largest in size was in 2016, when the Powerball jackpot reached a nearly identical amount of $1.586 billion.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday's jackpot would be an estimated $783.3 million.

The money would be subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

BREAKING
GBI called to scene of heavy police activity near I-75 in Bartow11m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Board of Regents approves Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
29m ago

Credit: Emily Haney

Fed court shoots down appeal of ex-insurance chief Jim Beck’s conviction
35m ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Sexual harassment hearing against Fulton commissioner ends without ruling
1h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Sexual harassment hearing against Fulton commissioner ends without ruling
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Talk of bipartisanship at annual Chamber luncheon belies D.C. gridlock
1h ago
The Latest
Thousands of Los Angeles city workers walk off job for 24 hours alleging unfair labor...
9m ago
White House holds first-ever summit on the ransomware crisis plaguing the nation's public...
13m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street dips as markets fall worldwide on worries about banks...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s drawing from Atlanta
2h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
9h ago
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top