$1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the 3rd largest in US history

Lottery players will have another shot at a massive Mega Millions jackpot

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
X

Lottery players will have another shot Tuesday night at a massive Mega Millions prize that ranks as the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The estimated $1.55 billion prize has been gradually building for months thanks to 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the game’s top prize was April 18.

Each drawing without a winner pushes the prize closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that someone in California won last year.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The $1.55 billion payout would go to a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday's jackpot would be an estimated $757.2 million.

The money would be subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Atlanta VA reduces missed mental health calls amid hiring push8m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kemp faces new crossroads with old adversary as Trump legal problems grow
8m ago

Credit: AP

Wood pellet mills’ air violations raise concerns over biomass industry
8m ago

Credit: TNS

Is a hydrogen highway in Georgia’s future? The state wants to find out
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Is a hydrogen highway in Georgia’s future? The state wants to find out
14h ago

WEATHER UPDATE
Storms cause major transit issues around metro Atlanta
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stay inside as dangerous stormy weather lashes northern Europe, officials say. 2 people...
10m ago
Fan dies in Greece after clashes between rival supporters. UEFA postpones Champions...
27m ago
Mourners gather in Ireland to pay their respects to singer Sinead O'Connor
29m ago
Featured

WEATHER UPDATE
Storms cause major transit issues around metro Atlanta
11h ago
When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top