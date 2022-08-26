ajc logo
X

150 migrants moved from overcrowded Dutch asylum center

Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

National & World News
55 minutes ago
Authorities have moved 150 migrants from an overcrowded asylum-seekers center in the northeastern Netherlands to two sports halls in a central city, alleviating the suffering of some of the people who have been camped in the open air in sweltering summer temperatures

TER APEL, Netherlands (AP) — Authorities moved 150 migrants Thursday night from an overcrowded asylum seekers center in the northeastern Netherlands to two sports halls in a central city, alleviating the suffering of some of the people who have been camped in the open air in sweltering summer temperatures.

The city of Apeldoorn announced that it had provided short-term accommodation to ease the crisis and that the asylum-seekers would move on after four days to another location.

Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping outdoors in squalid conditions just outside the small village of Ter Apel because the asylum center there is too full to house them, drawing comparisons to overcrowded migrant camps on Greek islands.

The situation is so grim that the Dutch arm of Doctors Without Borders sent a team there Thursday, the first time the agency has launched a mission in the Netherlands.

A 3-month-old baby died at the Ter Apel center this week. Authorities are investigating the cause of death. And on Thursday two men were taken to hospital, one after suffering a heart attack and another whose diabetes had gone untreated for weeks as he crossed Europe to reach the Netherlands.

“These are 700 people sleeping rough: no showers, very bad facilities, no health care from the institutions,” Doctors Without Borders' Dutch director, Judith Sargentini, told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The Dutch government, an umbrella organization for municipalities and the asylum accommodation agency are in talks about providing more places to house migrants around the country.

While many Dutch towns and cities offered places for Ukrainians who fled the war in their country, the welcome has worn thin for asylum-seekers from other countries. The majority of people arriving in Ter Apel are Syrians fleeing their nation’s grinding civil war.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to sleep outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to sleep outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to sleep outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to sleep outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to sleep outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to sleep outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
A man prays under a tarpaulin as hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

A man prays under a tarpaulin as hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
A man prays under a tarpaulin as hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
Refugees run off with goods distributed by a passer-by as hundreds of migrants prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Refugees run off with goods distributed by a passer-by as hundreds of migrants prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
Refugees run off with goods distributed by a passer-by as hundreds of migrants prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to sleep outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to sleep outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to sleep outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
New arrivals get off a bus as hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

New arrivals get off a bus as hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
New arrivals get off a bus as hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Editors' Picks
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing20h ago
Woman accused of stealing $1.3 million from state tuition assistance program
10h ago
Herschel Walker skips details in bid to oust Raphael Warnock
5h ago
Kemp’s grand jury testimony still in question after courtroom clash
14h ago
Kemp’s grand jury testimony still in question after courtroom clash
14h ago
What’s next for 2 Atlanta officers involved in Rayshard Brooks case
15h ago
The Latest
China adds postscript to 'Minions' showing crime doesn't pay
5m ago
More than an icon: Designer Elizabeth Emanuel recalls Diana
11m ago
Global stocks gain as traders watch Fed speech
18m ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top