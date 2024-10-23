15-year-old boy is held pending charges in 5 deaths in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy will be held pending charges in connection with the deaths of two adults and three young teenagers at a home east of Seattle, authorities said Tuesday.

The teen waived his right to appear in court on Tuesday, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. A judge found probable cause for five counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder in the killings. A child was also hurt and hospitalized.

During the hearing at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center in Seattle, the judge also ordered the teen to have no contact with someone whom prosecutors described as the surviving member of his immediate family.