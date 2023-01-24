BreakingNews
UPDATE: Emergency lane allows traffic past downed plane on Gwinnett interstate
ajc logo
X

15-week abortion ban set to go before Florida Supreme Court

National & World News
4 hours ago
Florida's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy will be allowed to stand until a hearing before the state Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy will be allowed to stand until a hearing before the state Supreme Court.

The court said late Monday it will hear the case, which has been part of a legal fight since the law took effect last July.

The law prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow exemptions in cases of rape, incest or human trafficking.

Violators could face up to five years in prison. Physicians and other medical professionals could lose their licenses and face administrative fines of $10,000 for each violation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Emergency lane allows traffic past downed plane on Gwinnett interstate2m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Report: Chip Caray to leave Braves for Cardinals
21h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Jonesboro’s Glanton resigns, creating 5th vacancy in Georgia General Assembly
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

UPDATE: Fulton DA says indictment decisions will come soon in Trump probe
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

UPDATE: Fulton DA says indictment decisions will come soon in Trump probe
3h ago

Credit: AP file photo

Creativity, determination lead Buster Faulkner to Georgia Tech
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: John C. Clark

Board voting on superintendent departure after teacher shot
13m ago
Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee
14m ago
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
16m ago
Featured

Credit: www.bookyourphotographer.com

Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
6h ago
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top