BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden signs PACT Act to expand vets’ healthcare for toxic exposure
ajc logo
X

15 soldiers killed by roadside bombs in north Burkina Faso

National & World News
By ARSENE KABORE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Burkina Faso's army says that at least 15 soldiers were killed in the country's north when their vehicles hit land mines, including a rescue team that hit a second explosive device when they were rushing to help

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — At least 15 soldiers were killed in northern Burkina Faso when their vehicles hit land mines, including a rescue team that hit a second explosive device when they were rushing to help, the army said.

The explosions took place in the Bam area of the Center-North region, the army said in a statement issued late Tuesday. The first vehicle hit a roadside bomb near the town of Namsiguia, it said. When the rescue team responded a second device exploded.

“The results of the two incidents show 15 fallen soldiers and one injured. Material damage was also recorded,” said the army statement. “The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces sends his condolences to the families of the victims and his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. To the units, he sends his warm encouragement for all the efforts made.”

No group has yet taken responsibility for the attack and investigations are underway, the army said.

Burkina Faso is grappling with soaring jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that’s killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people.

Editors' Picks
No vote on DeKalb official’s push for more testing at Atlanta police site4h ago
Georgia’s Glenn Schumann, Will Muschamp on ‘good rapport,’ collaboration
19h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
2h ago
Early data shows monkeypox disproportionately affecting Black men
4h ago
Early data shows monkeypox disproportionately affecting Black men
4h ago
Braves’ Orlando Arcia headed to injured list with left hamstring injury
9h ago
The Latest
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
10m ago
Beluga whale lost in French river euthanized during rescue
11m ago
Wildfire in southwestern France: 6,000 people evacuated
20m ago
Featured
A new website will help Georgia's college-bound students compare the cost of attendance at different in-state public schools. (Julian Alexander for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Julian Alexander

5 things to know about a new website that compares Georgia colleges
4h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
19h ago
Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top