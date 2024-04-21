Nation & World News

15 people injured when tram collides with guardrail at Universal Studios theme park near Los Angeles

Authorities say more than a dozen people suffered mostly minor injuries when a tram used for tours crashed into a railing at Universal Studios Hollywood near Los Angeles
FILE - The Universal Studios Hollywood officially reopens to the public at 25% capacity with COVID-19 protocols in place in Los Angeles, on April 16, 2021. A tram accident at Universal Studios in Los Angeles injured multiple people Saturday night, April 20, 2024, authorities and the company said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Universal Studios Hollywood officially reopens to the public at 25% capacity with COVID-19 protocols in place in Los Angeles, on April 16, 2021. A tram accident at Universal Studios in Los Angeles injured multiple people Saturday night, April 20, 2024, authorities and the company said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Updated 38 minutes ago

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — More than a dozen people suffered mostly minor injuries when a tram used for tours crashed into a railing at Universal Studios Hollywood near Los Angeles, authorities and the company said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to the theme park in Universal City, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of downtown LA, the agency said in a social media post.

The California Highway Patrol said that while the tram was negotiating a turn, its last car collided with a metal guardrail, “causing it to tilt and eject multiple passengers.”

The fire department said 15 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The highway patrol's statement on Sunday said some of the injuries were moderate, but didn't specify a number.

Universal Studios Hollywood said in a statement Sunday afternoon that tours have resumed with a modified route.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the guests who were involved, and we are thankful that based on agency reports, the injuries sustained were minor. We are working closely with public agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, as we continue our review of the incident and safety remains a top priority,” the statement said.

The highway patrol, which is leading the investigation, said alcohol and drugs were not considered a factor.

The tram circuit, called the World-Famous Studio Tour, offers a glimpse behind the scenes of Universal movies including “Jaws” and Jordan Peele's “Nope.” The theme park will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tour starting Friday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Orange Crush 2024: Crowds but no chaos for HBCU beach party near Savannah

Atlanta police respond to 4 separate overnight shootings

Credit: Pi Kappa Phi Eta Delta Fraternity

Kennesaw State fraternity honors slain recent grad
2h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

DeKalb jailer fired, arrested after inappropriate contact with inmate

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

DeKalb jailer fired, arrested after inappropriate contact with inmate

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Chris Sale lauds Travis d’Arnaud as teammate, leader
The Latest

Credit: AP

'Great bravery and resolve.' Reaction to the death of Terry Anderson, AP reporter held...
6m ago
Terry Anderson, AP reporter abducted in Lebanon and held captive for years, has died at...
11m ago
Iran's supreme leader tacitly acknowledges that Tehran hit little in its attack on Israel
12m ago
Featured

Credit: KEVIN KEISTER

Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray
At 93, he’s as fit as a 40-year-old. His body offers lessons on aging.
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins