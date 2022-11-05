ajc logo
X

15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

National & World News
Updated 2 hours ago
Russian authorities say a fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said.

The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said.

Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said five people were slightly injured and received medical assistance.

The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire.

A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun.

Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000, is located roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.

It wasn't the first time that pyrotechnics caused a deadly fire at a recreational venue in Russia. In 2009, more than 150 people were killed in a blaze at the Lame Horse nightclub in the city of Perm that erupted after someone set off fireworks.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Falcons, dare we say, have gotten smart15h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cold front bringing moisture ahead of record high temperatures
9h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move

Credit: Handout

1st African American appointed bishop for UMC North Ga. conference
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Chinese officials signal no change to 'zero-COVID' policy
54m ago
N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South
57m ago
Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
8h ago
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top