X

15 killed in Congo flooding, with toll expected to rise

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE, Associated Press
53 minutes ago
A local official in Congo says rescue efforts are underway after flooding and landslides brought on by torrential overnight rains in the eastern province South Kivu province killed more than a dozen people

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Rescue efforts were underway after flooding and landslides brought on by torrential overnight rains in eastern Congo's South Kivu province killed more than a dozen people, a local official said Friday.

Delphin Birimbi, a community leader in Kalehe in South Kivu, said that there were 15 dead in his village and that more than 30 people are missing in the nearby localities of Bushushu and Nyamukubi. He fears that the death toll will rise significantly as more bodies are recovered.

Two rivers broke their banks after the heavy rains which began on Thursday evening and there have been multiple landslides with scores of homes destroyed, Birimbi said.

Rescuers are working to find and save anyone who may be trapped under the rubble of their homes.

In a statement published Friday, the provincial government of South Kivu offered its sympathies to the families affected and said it was sending a delegation to the scene.

Heavy rains have brought misery to thousands in East Africa, with parts of Uganda and Kenya also seeing heavy rainfall.

Flooding and landslides in Rwanda, which borders Congo, left 129 people dead earlier this week.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge3h ago

Questions remain after Midtown shooting
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
16h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims
15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims
15h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Messi and PSG will talk after suspension, Galtier says
7m ago
How (and when) to watch King Charles’ coronation in the US
10m ago
Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase
12m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day and more
19h ago
A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
Cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top