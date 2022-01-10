14-year-old girl shot by police remembered at LA funeral

One of the police bullets went through drywall behind the man and killed the girl, who was hiding in a changing room with her mother, police said.

“We pray for peace and justice for this innocent blood spilled,” said Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the girl’s family. An emotional Crump led mourners in a chant of “Valentina is innocent!” during Monday’s service.

The eulogy was delivered by civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton, who recalled coming to Los Angeles three decades ago to protest the beating of Rodney King by police.

“How long will it take for you to get it right?” Sharpton asked, addressing the LAPD. He called the shooting reckless and said the girl's death is “not only a tragedy but a travesty.”

Orellana-Peralta looked forward to becoming an American citizen and hoped to attend a Los Angeles Lakers game with her father. She was a big fan of Lakers star Lebron James.

“This could’ve been my daughter. This could’ve been your daughter,” Sharpton said.

The girl's mother said last month that the family had left Chile to get away from violence and injustice in search of a better life in the U.S. Monday's ceremony was translated in real time by a Spanish interpreter.

Her father said the teen loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to build robots. He said she earned good grades, even though English was her second language and she’d only been in the U.S. for about six months.

The shooting is the subject of an internal Los Angeles Police Department investigation. The California Department of Justice is also investigating.

“We at the LAPD would like to express our most heartfelt condolences and profound regret for the loss of this innocent victim, Valentina Orellana-Peralta. There are no words that can describe the depth of the sorrow we feel at this tragic outcome,” police Capt. Stacy Spell said in December.

Caption The Rev. Al Sharpton and mother Soledad Peralto stand next to father Juan Pablo Orellana as he kisses his daughter at the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23 by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The Rev. Al Sharpton and mother Soledad Peralto stand next to father Juan Pablo Orellana as he kisses his daughter at the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23 by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption The casket containing 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, 2021 by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The casket containing 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, 2021 by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption The Reverend Al Sharpton walks mother Soledad Peralto and father Juan Pablo Orellana into the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The Reverend Al Sharpton walks mother Soledad Peralto and father Juan Pablo Orellana into the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption Attorney Ben Crump speaks at the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption Attorney Ben Crump speaks at the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption The casket is displayed for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, at her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The casket is displayed for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, at her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption The Reverend Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump speak at the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The Reverend Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump speak at the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption The Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption The Rev. Al Sharpton and mother Soledad Peralto grieve at the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The Rev. Al Sharpton and mother Soledad Peralto grieve at the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption The hearse containing 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, 2021 by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The hearse containing 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, 2021 by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption The casket of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, 2021 by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The casket of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, 2021 by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption The casket of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, 2021 by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The casket of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, 2021 by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption The casket containing 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, 2021 by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The casket containing 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, 2021 by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption The Reverend Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump speak at the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The Reverend Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump speak at the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption An open casket is displayed for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, during her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption An open casket is displayed for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, during her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption The Reverend Al Sharpton and mother Soledad Peralto grieve at the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The Reverend Al Sharpton and mother Soledad Peralto grieve at the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer's stray bullet while shopping with her mother, at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption The Reverend Al Sharpton and mother Soledad Peralto grieve at the funeral for Valentina Orellana Peralta at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Family, friends, civil rights activists and community members on Monday memorialized a 14-year-old girl shot and killed in a clothing store dressing room when Los Angeles police fired at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption The Reverend Al Sharpton and mother Soledad Peralto grieve at the funeral for Valentina Orellana Peralta at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Family, friends, civil rights activists and community members on Monday memorialized a 14-year-old girl shot and killed in a clothing store dressing room when Los Angeles police fired at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson

Caption An open casket is displayed for Valentina Orellana Peralta during her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Family, friends, civil rights activists and community members on Monday memorialized a 14-year-old girl shot and killed in a clothing store dressing room when Los Angeles police fired at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Caption An open casket is displayed for Valentina Orellana Peralta during her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Family, friends, civil rights activists and community members on Monday memorialized a 14-year-old girl shot and killed in a clothing store dressing room when Los Angeles police fired at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall. (AP Photo/David Swanson) Credit: David Swanson Credit: David Swanson