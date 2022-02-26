14 shot at Vegas hookah parlor; 1 dead and 2 critically hurt

Investigators were trying to determine the types of gun or guns used in the shooting.

”It’s a fairly large scene so it’s going so take some time to go through the entire scene,” he said. “We’re not really sure exactly what kind of weapon was used, or exactly if there were two shooters. We believe there was an exchange of gunfire, but we’re still looking into all of information.”

The medical aid provided to victims by the officers who initially responded “definitely made a significance in this case,” Koren said.

Hookahs are water pipes that are used to smoke specially made tobacco that comes in different flavors.

Hours after the shooting, much of shopping plaza where the shooting occurred remained cordoned off by police tape as officers looked for stray bullets and other evidence.

“My thoughts are with the victim, their loved ones, and all those injured in last night’s senseless shooting at a hookah lounge," U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said on Twitter. “We must do more to end gun violence."