13-year sentence for ex-prosecutor in Hawaii corruption case

A jury convicted the Kealohas last year of conspiracy, along with two former officers who are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

To avoid a second trial, the Kealohas later pleaded guilty to bank fraud, saying they provided false information to obtain loans.

Katherine Kealoha, 51, also pleaded guilty to an identity theft charge, saying she got a police officer to forge a police report she used to explain negative information on a credit report. She also pleaded guilty to a charge that involved protecting her brother from the drug investigation.

In a letter to the judge, she blamed a prescription drug addiction for clouding her judgement.

“My client was on drugs, her mind was not clear and she did a lot of bad things,” her lawyer, Gary Singh, said in court.

Kealoha apologized to her family in court and asked for forgiveness. “To my uncle, especially,” she said. “I Know that he has been through so much pain and so much hurt.”

Kealoha's aunt, Charlotte Puana Malott, read a letter she said her mother, Florence Puana, wrote before she died at 100 in February about her granddaughter's “ruthless scheme."

“I was 90 years old in 2009 when I agreed to a reverse mortgage on my home, not really understanding what it meant. It seemed complicated, yet I trusted you Katherine,” the letter said.

Kealoha came to Puana and her son Gerard Puana with an idea about taking out a reverse mortgage on her grandmother’s home to help buy a condo her uncle wanted. Kealoha said she would consolidate her debts and promised her uncle and grandmother that she would pay off the loan.

She used the money to buy her uncle’s condo, but instead of paying off the loan, she spent the leftover money, on luxuries including $26,000 for an induction banquet when her husband became police chief and $10,000 on Mercedes-Benz and Maserati car payments, the judge said.

“She perverted justice. And she did so for her own personal reasons,” said Michael Wheat, a special federal prosecutor. “To facilitate a lifestyle and a facade and an image in this community.”

Louis Kealoha filed for divorce after they were convicted.

Monday's sentencing hearings come after several postponements. Concern over the spread of the coronavirus delayed them in March. A Nov. 3 date was changed after officials realized that was Election Day.

“COVID has kept us from this date for quite a while,” the judge said.