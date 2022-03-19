Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

12 unidentified migrant bodies found washed up off Tunisia

National & World News
48 minutes ago
Tunisia’s coast guard has recovered the bodies of 12 migrants found washed up on the coast

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s coast guard has recovered the bodies of 12 unidentified migrants found washed up on the coast Friday, according to the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, which closely follows migration.

The group said Saturday that the migrants drowned in a shipwreck off the Tunisian coast while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to the shores of Italy.

The bodies found on Nabeul Beach in northeastern Tunisia were transported to a regional hospital morgue for DNA testing to determine nationalities and ages.

Since the beginning of the year, several people have drowned off the coast of the North African country, and officials have noted an increase in the number of attempted crossings from North Africa toward the Italian peninsula, one of the main entry points into Europe for migrants.

Last year, nearly 1,300 migrants died or disappeared in the central Mediterranean, according to the International Organization for Migration.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
6m ago
AP source: Correa and Twins agree to $105.3M, 3-year deal
20m ago
Bulgaria protests decision to free ex-PM with no charges
23m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top