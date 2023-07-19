12 MLB teams score in double digits for 1st time since 1894, when record 13 accomplished feat

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 54 minutes ago
X
Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs.

Three games ended 11-10 on the same day for the first time.

Twelve teams tied May 30, 1884, for the second-most with double-digit runs in one day, trailing only 13 on July 4, 1894, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Chicago Cubs topped the scoring Tuesday night by routing Washington 17-3 and Arizona outlasted Atlanta 16-13.

San Francisco beat Cincinnati, the New York Mets topped the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City edged Detroit, all by 11-10. Elias said that score had never before occurred three times on the same day.

Four games in which both teams scored double-digit runs matched the record of July 4, 1894, and July 9, 1898, MLB said.

In more mundane 10-3 routs, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Baltimore and Minnesota defeated Seattle.

Cleveland topped Pittsburgh 10-1 .

San Diego fell just short, stranding a runner at second in the ninth inning of a 9-1 victory at Toronto.

There were 15 games Tuesday — the completion of the suspended Giants-Reds game counts as Monday in the records.

There were 24 games on May 30, 1884, a year there were three major leagues: the National League, the American Association and the Union Association. Ned Williamson of the Chicago White Sox had the first three-homer game in big league history.

While there was just the 12-team NL on July 4, 1984, every team played a Fourth of July doubleheader.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Despite reorganization, Braves executives say little will change8h ago

Credit: Smyrna Police Department

Feds: Smyrna dad reunited with daughter after 2-year abduction to Mexico
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta man gets life for killing neighbor who knocked on wrong door
8h ago

Credit: John Spink

Dangerous heat, humidity blanket Georgia for days of stifling misery
17h ago

Credit: John Spink

Dangerous heat, humidity blanket Georgia for days of stifling misery
17h ago

NEW: Recovering Carrollton officer moves forward with forgiveness, faith, positivity
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in...
12m ago
Britain’s MI6 intelligence chief says AI won’t replace human spies
18m ago
Russia launches intense night attacks across Ukraine, targeting southern port city for...
28m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Push to 70,000: ‘Stop Cop City’ mobilizes during weekend of action
19h ago
For good or bad, Atlanta is about to become a Michelin city
18h ago
Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top