12 missing from capsized ship after 6 rescued off Louisiana

Divers were heading to the local area Wednesday afternoon, Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer John Micheli said.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III said time was critical in the rescue effort, especially because more rough weather was in the forecast.

“The hope is that we can bring the other 12 home alive,” Chaisson said.

Marion Cuyler, the fiancée of crane operator Chaz Morales, was waiting with family of other missing workers at a Port Fourchon fire station near a landing site where helicopters were coming and going. She said she talked to her fiancé before he left Tuesday.

“He said that they were jacking down and they were about to head out, and I’m like, ‘The weather’s too bad. You need to come home.’ And he’s like, ‘I wish I could.’”

The relationship of those on board to ship owner Seacor Marine was not immediately clear. The ship, which can work in up to 195 feet (59 meters) of water, can carry a crew of 12, two "special personnel" and 36 passengers, according to the company website. An employee who answered the phone Wednesday morning at Houston-based Seacor Marine said he had no immediate information he could share.

While noting the harsh weather conditions, Watson said its role in the capsizing was under investigation. The vessel left Port Fourchon at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, bound for Main Pass off the southeast Louisiana coast, he said.

“We did have some weather reports yesterday that there would be some challenging weather. But this level of weather was not necessarily anticipated,” he said.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a special marine warning issued before 4 p.m. Tuesday that predicted steep waves and winds greater than 50 knots (58 mph).

The Coast Guard received a distress message from a good Samaritan at 4:30 p.m. and issued an urgent marine broadcast that prompted multiple private vessels in the area to respond, saving four people, the agency said. Coast Guard crews rescued another two people.

At one point, video showed the massive ship — 129-feet (39-meters) long at its beam — with one leg pointed awkwardly skyward as rescuers searched the heaving water.

Although the Coast Guard said the lift boat capsized during a microburst, a National Weather Service meteorologist said the system was more like an offshore derecho.

“This was not a microburst -- just a broad straight-line wind event that swept over a huge area,” Phil Grigsby said.

He said the weather service's nearest official gauge, at Grand Isle, showed about 30 minutes of 75 mph (120 km/h) winds, followed by hours of winds over 50 mph (80 km/h).

The initial storm system was followed by a low-pressure system called a wake low, which amplified the winds and made them last longer, Grigsby said. “It was the strongest wake low I've seen in almost 18 years here,” he said.

Shrimp boat captain Aaron Callais said the bad weather started with small, quickly dissipating waterspouts that buffeted his father's boat, the Ramblin’ Cajun.

“There was nothing we could do. One minute we were facing north, the next south, then east and west,” he said. "Things were flying in the cabin.'

Callais posted video on Facebook of wind battering the boat as he talked to friends and family on the phone, including his dad, “letting him know the situation, that it wasn’t looking good. We didn’t know if we were going to make it out.”

___

The length of the capsized vessel has been corrected; it has a beam of 129 feet, not 265 feet.

___

Associated Press writer Janet McConnaughey contributed to this report from New Orleans. McGill reported from New Orleans and Martin reported from Marietta, Georgia.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris pulls a person from the water Tuesday, April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat capsized 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple other boats rescued six people onboard a commercial lift boat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday night and were searching for more, the agency said. (U.S. Coast Guard Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris pull a person from the water Tuesday, April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat capsized 8 miles south of Grand Isle, La. The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited