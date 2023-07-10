BreakingNews
Atlanta’s Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas at Wimbledon to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal

12 homes torn apart by landslide on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
A dozen homes torn apart by earth movement on Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula during the weekend are likely to fall into an adjacent canyon

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A dozen homes torn apart by earth movement on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula during the weekend were likely to fall into an adjacent canyon, an official said.

The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters on Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground.

Walls and roofs began to fail as the land continued to slide, the county Fire Department showed in video released on social media.

Significant land movement overnight completely destroyed the homes, Janice Hahn, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, said in a social media post Sunday.

“To think that these homes were intact, you know, yesterday afternoon, and today you can hear the creaking, the cracking, the crumbling,” Hahn told a news conference Sunday. “They’re going to fall.”

The city was collaborating with county agencies and the Red Cross to support displaced residents, Mayor Britt Huff said in a statement.

Officials did not know yet what caused the earth movement, said Pete Goodrich, a Rolling Hills Estates building official.

Damaging landslides have occurred previously on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, which rises high above the Pacific on the county's south coast and offers residents spectacular views of the ocean and greater Los Angeles.

A landslide that began in 1956 destroyed 140 homes in the Portuguese Bend area of the city of Rancho Palos Verdes, and earth continues to move there.

Among other notable earth movements on the peninsula, a 2011 slide severed the blufftop ocean road near White Point in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From frosts to drenching rain, Georgia farmers battle extreme weather4h ago

Credit: TNS

Woman sues magazine after being wrongly ID’d as mother of Musk’s twins
1h ago

The ‘draft Kemp’ for president calls grow as Trump rivals falter
47m ago

Credit: TNS

HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
3h ago

Credit: TNS

HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
3h ago

This Alpharetta restaurant has best fried chicken in nation, Yelp says
57m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Democrat Roland Gutierrez joins US Senate race in Texas after pressing for action over...
5m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts ahead of updates on inflation, profits
11m ago
Kansas must stop changing trans people's sex listing on driver's licenses, judge says
17m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
3h ago
Fried throws 35 pitches in rehab start for Gwinnett
22h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top