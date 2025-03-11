Nation & World News
Nation & World News

12 dead, dozens hurt as a bus overturns and passengers are thrown on a highway in South Africa

Emergency services say at least 12 people died and 45 were injured when a bus overturned on a highway in the South African city of Johannesburg
Emergency officials walk next to a bus that overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, killing multiple people and injuring some. (AP Photo/Alfonso Nqunjana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Emergency officials walk next to a bus that overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, killing multiple people and injuring some. (AP Photo/Alfonso Nqunjana)
By MICHELLE GUMEDE – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A bus overturned on a South African highway Tuesday and passengers were thrown out of it, killing at least 12 people and injuring 45 in Johannesburg, emergency services said.

Emergency crews were trying to lift the bus back onto its wheels to see if any more victims were trapped underneath it, said William Nthladi, a spokesperson for the city’s Ekurhuleni Emergency Management.

“On arrival we found patients lying across the road," Nthladi said.

The bodies of some of the victims lay on the highway near the bus and were covered with silver blankets. Two bodies were still trapped in the wreckage, Nthladi said. Handbags, a lunch box and a water bottle were visible among the belongings.

“We are lost for words. This is a disaster,” said Andile Mngwevu, a local city councillor who went to the scene. “To see so many bodies lying around is quite saddening, and the city really feels for the families who would have expected to see their loved ones return home later today. Our hearts are extremely heavy right now.”

The early-morning crash happened on a highway near Johannesburg’s main O.R. Tambo International Airport. The bus was lying on its side near the edge of the highway. It had been transporting people from the township or Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, officials said.

Nthladi said 12 people were declared dead at the scene of the crash by paramedics. A fire engine, ambulances and pathology vans were deployed.

Nthladi said he couldn’t give exact details on the extent of the injuries but said they ranged from serious to critical. The driver was among those taken to the hospital.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash and officials weren’t yet able to determine the cause.

___

Associated Press video journalist Alfonso Nqunjana contributed to this report.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Emergency officials stand next to a bus that overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, killing multiple people and injuring some. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A forensic officer investigate a bus that overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, killing multiple people and injuring some. (AP Photo/Alfonso Nqunjana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pedestrians standing on a bridge look at a bus that overturned on a highway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, killing multiple people and injuring some. (AP Photo/Alfonso Nqunjana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A vehicle sits in flood waters in the Brisbane suburb of Oxley, Australia, Monday, March 10, 2025. (Jono Searle/AAP Image via AP)

Credit: AP

Floodwaters still threaten parts of Australia's east coast as tropical storm cleanup begins

Ebola cases in Uganda rise to 14 as new cluster emerges, posing a challenge to health workers

Residents flee border area as Afghan and Pakistani forces clash over crossing closure

The Latest

The sun sets behind the buildings that were destroyed during the Israeli air and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Israeli fire kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza Strip, 3 in the occupied West Bank

7m ago

Doctors give Pope Francis good news that he's no longer in imminent danger from pneumonia

9m ago

The UK fears environmental damage as ships burn after North Sea collision

13m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.