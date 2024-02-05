12 arrested in Greece as police remove students blocking exams over a private university bill

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Students occupying a law school during an exam period as a protest against government plans to allow private universities were removed from the building by police in northern Greece. A dozen people were arrested.

A police statement said that the operation followed a request for assistance from university authorities in the town of Komotini. No clashes were reported.

It said the protesters staging the occupation in the law school had prevented about 400 students due to take exams on Monday from entering the building, as well as university staff.