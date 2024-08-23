Nation & World News

11th victim found after a boat carrying migrants capsized on a river on the Serbia-Bosnia border

The death toll from a migrant boat capsizing on the border between Serbia and Bosnia has risen to 11
Rescue Service members search a Drina River near the town of Bratunac, Bosnia, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rescue Service members search a Drina River near the town of Bratunac, Bosnia, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (AP Photo)
45 minutes ago

BRATUNAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A man's body was pulled out of the Drina River on the border between Serbia and Bosnia on Friday, bringing to 11 the number of people who drowned when a boat carrying migrants capsized a day earlier, Serbian police said.

The body of an “irregular migrant” was found on the Bosnian side of the river, Serbia Interior Minister Ivica Dačić said in a statement. He said that authorities believe that the man is the last missing person from Thursday's tragedy.

The boat was carrying between 25 and 30 migrants when it overturned early Thursday on the Drina. The bodies of 10 people, including a mother and her baby, were found in the river on Thursday, while police said that 18 people made it to land.

The victims include eight people from Syria, two from Egypt and one from Iraq, Dačić said. He said that Serbian police were working to identify and prosecute people smugglers who organized the illegal journey.

Vladan Rankic, who headed the search and rescue team, told The Associated Press that the crossings are very dangerous because of frequent changes in the Drina's water levels because of the proximity of two hydropower plants.

“It is not safe to cross the river as was attempted yesterday and we all saw what happened,” he said. "It is a dangerous river during the night for those who know it, and it is even more dangerous for those who do not know it.”

Migrants using the so-called Balkan land route in their efforts to reach Western Europe come to Serbia from Bulgaria or North Macedonia before moving on to Hungary, Croatia or Bosnia.

To reach wealthy European countries, people fleeing wars and poverty often turn to people smugglers to take them across borders without authorization. They face multiple dangers along their journeys.

___

Follow AP migration coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/migration

A body lies near the Drina River by the town of Bratunac, Bosnia, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A body is seen lying near the Drina River by the town of Bratunac, Bosnia, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescue Service members search a Drina River near the town of Bratunac, Bosnia, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photograph made available by the Serbian Ministry of Interior, Serbian Police officers search a bank of the Drina River near the town of Ljubovija, Serbia, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photograph made available by the Serbian Ministry of Interior, Serbian Police officers search a bank of the Drina River near the town of Ljubovija, Serbia, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Baby among at least 10 people who drowned after migrant boat overturned on Serbia-Bosnia...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

House fire in northern Serbia kills 61h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian forces left a path of destruction in the Kursk operation. AP visited a seized...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Brazil will restrict entry to some Asian nationals, aiming to curb migration to the US...
The Latest
Texas, other GOP-led states sue over program to give immigrant spouses of US citizens...6m ago
Woman from India disappears down a sinkhole in Malaysia's capital10m ago
Google agreed to pay millions for California news. Journalists call it a bad deal16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Every series is most important series now
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO departs company after meltdown following CrowdStrike outage2h ago