X

$115M in federal grants will give a boost to smaller meat processors in 17 states

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE, Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Smaller meat and poultry operators in 17 states will receive $115 million in grants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Smaller meat and poultry operators in 17 states will receive $115 million in grants, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The USDA grants are the latest in a series of awards the Biden administration has made that are intended to increase meat and poultry processing, benefiting farmers and providing more job opportunities in largely rural areas.

“While American farmers and ranchers have been responding to the demand to produce more, their communities have struggled to see their share of the benefits,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement ahead of a meeting Thursday morning in Des Moines with producers and business owners. The participants were expected to talk with Vilsack about ways to strengthen and market farm and food businesses.

The funding includes 10 awards to recipients in 12 states totaling $77 million through a program that finances the start-up or expansion of meat and poultry processing plants. The awards include $15 million to Mountain West Economic Development in Montana to expand slaughterhouse operations in the state's Flathead Valley, and $800,000 that will go toward the Farmers Union Foundation for smaller processors in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The USDA made five awards totaling $38 million through a slaughterhouse expansion program that will help independent producers in five states.

Projects receiving funding are in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Noah’s Ark charts new direction months after bird flu threatened future1h ago

Credit: Source: Teamsters

Deadline looms: Teamsters demand UPS’s ‘final offer’ in contract talks
51m ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Heat is here to stay and storms could arrive tonight
23m ago

Credit: NYT

50 Years of Hip-Hop: Black culture finds a home at Essence Festival
1h ago

Credit: NYT

50 Years of Hip-Hop: Black culture finds a home at Essence Festival
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Years after trade, Kolby Allard returns to Truist Park, helps Braves sweep Twins
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

France will deploy 40,000 police officers to quell violence that followed deadly police...
8m ago
Greece’s left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, stepping down after crushing...
15m ago
North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for US and Mexican...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
20h ago
People are catching malaria in Florida. What Georgians should know
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top