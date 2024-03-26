Nation & World News

Numbers drawn for $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot

The numbers have been drawn for an estimated $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot that has been growing ever larger after months without a winner of the top prize
An electronic billboard advertises the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, Monday, March 25, 2024, in in Des Moines, Iowa, that when combined amount to nearly $2 billion. It's the first time the two lottery games each have jackpots of $800 million or more. (AP Photo/Scott McFetridge)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An electronic billboard advertises the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, Monday, March 25, 2024, in in Des Moines, Iowa, that when combined amount to nearly $2 billion. It's the first time the two lottery games each have jackpots of $800 million or more. (AP Photo/Scott McFetridge)
Updated 19 minutes ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers were drawn Tuesday night for a $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot that has been growing ever larger after months without a winner of the top prize.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and 4.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history, thanks to 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner. The last time someone won the jackpot was Dec. 8, 2023.

The long drought of jackpots is no accident, as the game has long odds of 1 in 302.6 million in order to create large prizes that will generate lots of interest and sales.

The $1.12 billion Mega Millions prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. A winner who opts for a cash payout would get $537.5 million.

Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and some states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

