11-year-old daughter of top Kashmiri rebel leader issues rare appeal to visit father jailed in India

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MUNIR AHMED – Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
X
The eleven-year-old daughter of a prominent Kashmiri rebel leader who faces life in prison in neighboring India has issued an emotional appeal, urging New Delhi to allow her to meet her father

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The eleven-year-old daughter of a prominent Kashmiri rebel leader who was sentenced to life in prison in neighboring India issued an emotional appeal on Thursday, urging New Delhi to allow her to meet her ailing father.

Razia Sultan, the daughter of Mohammed Yasin Malik, 57, made this emotional demand after she was allowed to address the regional legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“I was only two years old when I met my father. I have now turned 11,” she said in a televised speech. “I miss my father like anything. I crave to hear his voice.”

Sultan said she would hold Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible if any harm was caused to her father. She said she hoped that one day her father would be released, and he had been wrongly sentenced in a "fake case."

Malik was arrested in 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison last year by an Indian court on charges of terrorism and sedition. His arrest triggered clashes between protesters and police in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir. Two months ago, the Indian National Investigation Agency had also approached the New Delhi High Court seeking the death penalty for Malik. The court has yet to rule on that.

During his trial, Malik protested the charges against him, saying was a freedom fighter. “If seeking azadi (freedom) is a crime, then I am ready to accept this crime and its consequences,” he told the judge ahead of his conviction.

Malik for years had headed the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, one of the first armed rebel groups in Indian-controlled Kashmir, but he later shifted to a peaceful struggle to seek an end to Indian rule in Kashmir.

In 2009, Malik traveled to Pakistan, where he married Mushaal Hussein, and he has only one daughter.

Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India and is claimed by both in its entirety. The countries have fought two of their wars over Kashmir. Rebels have been fighting since 1989 for Kashmir's independence from India or its merger with Pakistan.

Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

A year into Georgia law, out-of-state abortions get complicated2h ago

Credit: Andy Sharp/AJC

Man dies after going underwater at Lake Allatoona while swimming to dog
17m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State joins Atlanta in calling referendum petition lawsuit ‘invalid’
26m ago

Credit: Courtesy willscruggs.com

Live music ends at Ray’s on the River, two other Ray’s restaurants
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy willscruggs.com

Live music ends at Ray’s on the River, two other Ray’s restaurants
1h ago

Credit: GBI

Mother gets life for killing toddler, leaving his body in Chattahoochee River
1h ago
The Latest
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1...
1m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street's rally fades after Tesla and Netflix fall
2m ago
Two prominent Egyptian rights figures released from prison following pardons
3m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Cool off in metro Atlanta at pools, water parks, splash pads and more
The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
Q&A: During the actor, writer strikes, is it wrong to watch movies?
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top