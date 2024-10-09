11 Romanian pilgrims are in a Greek hospital after eating poisonous wild mushrooms on Mount Athos

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A group of 11 Romanian pilgrims visiting Greece's Orthodox all-male monastic community of Mount Athos are in hospital with food poisoning after eating wild mushrooms during a hike, Greek officials said Wednesday.

Authorities in the semi-autonomous community in northern Greece said none of the men's lives were in danger. They were being treated Wednesday in hospitals in Halkidiki, near Mount Athos, and Thessaloniki.

Police said the group had been staying at the skete — a smaller community that comes under the jurisdiction of a monastery — of St. Anne. They left on an overnight hike up the mountain where they gathered and ate wild mushrooms for dinner Tuesday.