Nation & World News

11 people injured when escalator malfunctions in Milwaukee ballpark after Brewers lose to Cubs

Eleven people were injured when an escalator malfunctioned at American Family Field in Milwaukee following the Brewers’ loss to the Chicago Cubs
FILE - American Family Field is pictured on Sept. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. Multiple people were injured Saturday, June 29, 2024, when an escalator malfunctioned at the ballpark following the Brewers' loss to the Chicago Cubs, a team official said. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - American Family Field is pictured on Sept. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. Multiple people were injured Saturday, June 29, 2024, when an escalator malfunctioned at the ballpark following the Brewers' loss to the Chicago Cubs, a team official said. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
12 hours ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eleven people were injured Saturday when an escalator malfunctioned at American Family Field in Milwaukee following the Brewers' loss to the Chicago Cubs, a team official said.

Six people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and five others were treated at the ballpark, according to Tyler Barnes, the senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The escalator's malfunction resulted “in an increased downward speed,” Barnes said in a statement.

Other details were not immediately available.

Saturday's 5-3 loss ended the Brewers’ winning streak at five games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chuck Vollertsen

50 years later: Legacy of King family matriarch killed at church

Credit: Miguel Martinez

I-285 at Ga. 400 work nearly done - but more construction on the way

Credit: TNS

Federal court temporarily blocks criminal bond law change in Georgia

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A look inside the Hawks and NBA free agency, which begins Sunday
The Latest
France's exceptionally high-stakes elections have begun as support for the far right...
14m ago
Hurricane Beryl forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it nears southeast Caribbean
29m ago
Suspected female suicide bombers kill at least 18 in Nigeria, authorities say
31m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Braves’ Sunday breakfast game: Broadcast team and how to watch on Roku
OPINION
Sunday church hats weren’t just fashion; they reflected high hopes
After 7 years, the rebuilding of I-285 at Ga. 400 is nearly done