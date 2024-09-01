Nation & World News

11 killed and more than 30 injured after a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic

Authorities in the Dominican Republic say at least 11 people were killed and more than 30 injured when a truck plowed into a bar
Updated 39 minutes ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — At least 11 people were killed and more than 30 injured when a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday in the southern community of Azua, located west of the capital, Santo Domingo, Juan Salas, the director of civil defense, told The Associated Press.

One of the victims was a police sergeant, said police spokesman Diego Pesqueira.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, although authorities are reviewing cameras in the area, Salas said.

Pesqueira said the driver of the truck fled the scene and has not been found. He said police detained a passenger in the truck, which was transporting avocados.

Most of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately known, Salas said.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mississippi bus crash kills 7 people and injures 37
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

1 killed in interstate crash involving truck carrying 'potentially explosive' military...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

San Diego police officer killed and another critically injured in crash with fleeing car
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb after fiery crash to start busy travel day
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A German far-right party wins its first state election and is in contention in a second8m ago
Israelis erupt in protest to demand a cease-fire after 6 more hostages die in Gaza15m ago
Arlington cemetery controversy shines spotlight on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's sudden embrace...16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Presidential race shake-up sharply increases voter registrations in Georgia
$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?