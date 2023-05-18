10K bridges similar to Pittsburgh one that collapsed should be checked for corrosion, report says

A new bridge opened to traffic in December after design and construction were fast-tracked.

The NTSB said that these kind of steel-frame bridges can last for decades if they are properly maintained. But in the Pittsburgh case, the drainage issues kept the steel from developing a protective patina that would have kept the corrosion at bay. Investigators looked at ten similar bridges in Pennsylvania and found similar maintenance problems although none were as severe as the Fern Hollow Bridge.

It's not clear how widespread these issues are nationwide, but the NTSB wanted to urgently call them to bridge owners' attention even though it hasn't completed its investigation of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse.

The NTSB said in its report that it’s critical for bridge owners, usually cities and states, to clear “accumulation of water and debris on bridges with weathering steel components.”

The agency wants the Federal Highway Administration to help owners identify similar problems and complete the needed bridge safety work.