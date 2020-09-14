10,000 women march to demand that Belarus president resign

The protests began Aug. 9 after a presidential election that officials say handed Lukashenko a sixth term in office with 80% support. Opponents and some poll workers say the election results were rigged. Some protesters have displayed bruises from a violent police crackdown in the days after the election, when over 7,000 protesters were detained.

The protests are the largest and most widespread of Lukashenko's 26 years in power. Sunday demonstrations in the capital of Minsk have repeatedly brought out crowds of more than 100,000. Protests have broken out in other major cities in Belarus and strikes have hit some of the country's major state-owned industries, previously a base of support for the embattled 66-year-old leader.

Lukashenko met Saturday with top officials of the country's security agencies. Throughout the unrest, he has rejected any concessions, has repeatedly accused Belarus' western neighbors of preparing to overthrow his government. In one show of aggressive defiance, he was seen striding with an automatic rifle across the grounds of his presidential residence.

As the protests persist, questions loom about possible action by Russia to prop up his regime. Lukashenko is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in their first face-to-face contact since the unrest began.

Putin has said he stands ready to send Russian police into Belarus if the protests turn violent, stoking fears that Moscow could use the political dissent as an excuse to annex its neighbor. The countries have a union agreement envisaging close political, economic and military ties, although Lukashenko has repeatedly expressed concerns that Putin wants Russia to absorb Belarus entirely.

Jim Heintz in Moscow contributed to this report.

Women block a police bus during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tut.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Women attend an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Daily protests calling for the authoritarian president's resignation are now in their second month and opposition determination appears strong despite the detention of protest leaders. (Tut.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

An elderly woman rips the mask off a police officer during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Tut.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police officers detain protesters, pushing them into a police bus during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Daily protests calling for the authoritarian president's resignation are now in their second month and opposition determination appears strong despite the detention of protest leaders. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A detained woman gestures from a police bus during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Daily protests calling for the authoritarian president's resignation are now in their second month and opposition determination appears strong despite the detention of protest leaders. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Women, one of them with an old Belarusian national flags, march during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Daily protests calling for the authoritarian president's resignation are now in their second month and opposition determination appears strong despite the detention of protest leaders. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Women react, standing in front of police line during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Daily protests calling for the authoritarian president's resignation are now in their second month and opposition determination appears strong despite the detention of protest leaders. (Tut.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Women react, standing in front of police line during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Daily protests calling for the authoritarian president's resignation are now in their second month and opposition determination appears strong despite the detention of protest leaders. (Tut.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Women react, standing in front of police line during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Daily protests calling for the authoritarian president's resignation are now in their second month and opposition determination appears strong despite the detention of protest leaders. (Tut.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman waves an old Belarusian national flag from a window of a car during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Daily protests calling for the authoritarian president's resignation are now in their second month and opposition determination appears strong despite the detention of protest leaders. (Tut.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A police officer detains a protester during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Daily protests calling for the authoritarian president's resignation are now in their second month and opposition determination appears strong despite the detention of protest leaders. (AP Photo/Misha Friedman) Credit: Misha Friedman Credit: Misha Friedman

Police officers block and detain protesters during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Daily protests calling for the authoritarian president's resignation are now in their second month and opposition determination appears strong despite the detention of protest leaders. (AP Photo/Misha Friedman) Credit: Misha Friedman Credit: Misha Friedman

Women cover themselves with old Belarusian national flags as they block a road, during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Daily protests calling for the authoritarian president's resignation are now in their second month and opposition determination appears strong despite the detention of protest leaders. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman wearing a T-shirt with a sign of an old Belarusian flag during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Daily protests calling for the authoritarian president's resignation are now in their second month and opposition determination appears strong despite the detention of protest leaders. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with top officials of the country's security agencies in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Throughout the unrest, he has rejected any concessions, has repeatedly accused Belarus' western neighbors of preparing to overthrow his government and has made shows of aggressive defiance, including striding with an automatic rifle across the grounds of his presidential residence. (Andrei Stasevich/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Andrei Stasevich Credit: Andrei Stasevich