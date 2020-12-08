10,000 Nigerians died in military custody, alleges Amnesty

The report is the latest to be made by international rights groups on alleged human rights abuses by the Nigerian military in northeast Nigeria where it is fighting the Boko Haram insurgency.

The military has not responded to the report but it has in the past denied similar charges of human rights violations. Boko Haram and ISWAP have also been accused of widespread human rights violations.

Boko Haram and the breakaway faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province, are fighting to impose strict Islamic Shariah rule in Nigeria.

Thousands have been killed in the more than 10-year-old insurgency, more than a million people displaced.