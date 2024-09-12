$10,000 literary award named for the late author Gabe Hudson goes to Ayana Mathis' 'The Unsettled'

NEW YORK (AP) — A $10,000 literary award named for the late author-editor-podcaster Gabe Hudson has been established by the publisher McSweeney's, where Hudson once worked.

The inaugural winner, Ayana Mathis' “The Unsettled,” was announced Thursday, on what would have been Hudson's 53rd birthday. He died last year from complications due to undiagnosed diabetes. Hudson published two books, the story collection “Dear Mr. President” and the novel “Gork the Teenage Dragon," and was widely admired for his support of other writers.

“It is the privilege of a lifetime to become part of Gabe’s legacy of generosity, literary community, and artistic excellence as the inaugural recipient of this distinguished award,” Mathis said in a statement.