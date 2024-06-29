Breaking: 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide at Coweta home, deputies say
Nation & World News

10 Ukrainians held prisoner for years in Russia return home after Vatican mediation

Ten Ukrainians held prisoner for years by Russia have been released with the Vatican's mediation
Olena Pekh, researcher at Horlivka Art Museum, cries while she speaks to her daughter via videosignal in Kyiv airport, Ukraine, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoner for years were released from Russian captivity Friday with the mediation of the Vatican, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Olena Pekh, researcher at Horlivka Art Museum, cries while she speaks to her daughter via videosignal in Kyiv airport, Ukraine, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoner for years were released from Russian captivity Friday with the mediation of the Vatican, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)
By HANNA ARHIROVA – Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ten Ukrainian civilians held prisoner for years by Russia arrived in Kyiv overnight Saturday after the mediation of the Vatican, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

They were freed Friday. Some had been captured years before Russia's full-scale invasion. The pope has said the Holy See has been involved in past prisoner swaps during the Ukraine war.

Among those freed was Nariman Dzhelyal, deputy head of the Mejlis, a representative body of Crimean Tatars that was relocated to Kyiv after Russia seized the peninsula in 2014. He was taken from Crimea, where he lived despite the annexation, one year before the war.

The chief of Mejlis, Refat Chubarov, and Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Dzhemilev embraced him after nearly three years of captivity.

Dzhelyal said many Ukrainians remain in captivity: “We cannot leave them there because the conditions, both psychological and physical, are very frightening there.”

The former prisoners, wrapped in blue and yellow flags, reunited with families in Kyiv and called those who couldn't be there. For some, the separation had lasted many years.

“I really want to hug you. I’ll be with you soon, Mommy,” said Isabella Pekh, the daughter of freed art historian Olena Pekh, through a video call. “I’m so sorry I couldn’t meet you.”

For almost six years, Isabella Pekh spoke at international conferences and appealed to ambassadors for help in freeing her mother, who was detained in the occupied part of the Donetsk region.

“It was six years of hell that words cannot describe. But I knew I had my homeland, I had people who loved me, I had my daughter,” Olena Pekh said.

Two Ukrainian Greek Catholic priests were among those freed. One, Bohdan Heleta, was detained in 2022 in his church in the occupied city of Berdiansk in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.

“There are a lot of our men and women there," Heleta said of those who remain imprisoned. "They need help, concrete help. They are waiting for it.”

Pope Francis in an address on Saturday called for the release of all prisoners in the war, and thanked God for the liberation of the two priests.

Zelenskyy in a post on X wrote that “I am grateful to everyone who helped. I thank our team working to free the prisoners. I also want to acknowledge the efforts of the Holy See in bringing these people home.”

According to Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, 3,310 Ukrainians have already been released from Russian captivity since Russia's full-scale invasion. Many thousands, both civilians and military personnel, remain imprisoned.

___

Associated Press reporter Giada Zampano in Rome, Italy, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Nariman Dzhelyal, second right, deputy head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People stands among with other prisoners who have been recently released in Kyiv airport, Ukraine, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoners for years, were released from Russian captivity on Friday with a mediation of Vatican, said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Medics check the health of Ivan Levytskyi, who was recently released from Russian captivity, in Kyiv airport, Ukraine, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoners for years, were released from Russian captivity on Friday with a mediation of Vatican, said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Valeriy Matiushenko, who spent over seven years in Russian captivity, talks to his relatives via video signal at Kyiv airport, Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoners for years, were released from Russian captivity on Friday with a mediation of Vatican, said Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Priest Bohdan Heleta, who was detained inside his own church in the occupied city of Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region in 2022, arrives at Kyiv airport in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoners for years, were released from Russian captivity on Friday with a mediation of Vatican, said Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nariman Dzhelyal, deputy head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, center, in Kyiv airport, Ukraine, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoners for years, were released from Russian captivity on Friday with a mediation of Vatican, said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Among the freed was Deputy Head of the Mejlis Nariman Dzhelyal. Mejlis is a representative body of Crimean Tatars that was relocated to Kyiv after Russia seized Crimea.(AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Priest Bohdan Heleta, left, who was detained inside his own church in the occupied city of Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region in 2022, speaks to his friend in Kyiv airport, Ukraine, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoners for years, were released from Russian captivity on Friday with a mediation of Vatican, said Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nariman Dzhelyal, right, deputy head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, signs the Ukrainian national flag in Kyiv airport, Ukraine, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoners for years, were released from Russian captivity on Friday with a mediation of Vatican, said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Valeriy Matiushenko, who spent over seven years in Russian captivity, signs the Ukrainian national flag in Kyiv airport, Ukraine, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoners for years, were released from Russian captivity on Friday with a mediation of Vatican, said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Olena Pekh, left, researcher at Horlivka Art Museum talks to her daughter via videosignal in Kyiv airport, Ukraine, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoners for years, were released from Russian captivity on Friday with a mediation of Vatican, said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Olena Pekh, left, researcher at Horlivka Art Museum shows the bracelet on her arm while she speaks to her daughter via videosignal, in Kyiv airport, Ukraine, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoners for years, were released from Russian captivity on Friday with a mediation of Vatican, said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Priest Bohdan Heleta, who was detained inside his own church in the occupied city of Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region in 2022, smiles at Kyiv airport in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Ten Ukrainians who had been held prisoners for years, were released from Russian captivity on Friday with a mediation of Vatican, said Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict

BREAKING
4 killed in apparent murder-suicide at Coweta home, deputies say
42m ago

Credit: TNS

Federal court temporarily blocks criminal bond law change in Georgia
46m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

I-285/Ga. 400 work nearly done - but more construction’s on the way
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

I-285/Ga. 400 work nearly done - but more construction’s on the way
2h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: AP

A San Francisco store is shipping LGBTQ+ books to states where they are banned
11m ago
Driver charged with DUI for New York nail salon crash that killed 4 and injured 9
14m ago
Tropical Storm Beryl swirls toward southeast Caribbean and threatens to strengthen into...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Michelle Lynn Reynolds/Creative Commons

Wild Georgia: July Fourth means dog days of summer are here
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
President Carter memorabilia is up for auction at Carter Center event