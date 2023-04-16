X

10 people returning from a funeral die in Kenya bus crash

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press
Updated 11 hours ago
Police say at least 10 people died when the bus they were traveling in left the road and rolled several times in southern Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 10 people died when the bus they were traveling in left the road and rolled several times in southern Kenya, police said Sunday.

The passengers were on their way back to the coastal city of Mombasa after attending a funeral in the Mwatate area, Taita Taveta County, on Saturday evening.

Mwatate Police Chief Morris Okul told The Associated Press that the driver of the bus survived and was hospitalized in critical condition.

“The survivors told us they were 34 people on board excluding children,” Okul said. Children in Kenya often travel sitting on parents' laps, even up to the age of 15.

The accident happened in a hilly area that is a known accident blackspot.

Okul said the bus brakes failed, but the Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, said the driver may have been coasting in neutral when he lost control.

“There’s a tendency of long distance drivers freewheeling to save on fuel. This is carelessness because in case of an emergency one has no control,” he said.

The mourners had traveled more than 150 kilometers (more than 90 miles) to attend the funeral and were returning late in the evening.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Suspect in Gwinnett car dealership killing accused of hiring hitman4h ago

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Reidel

Braves pull ahead of Royals in ninth inning for sweep, sixth straight win
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring practice
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things we learned from Georgia’s G-Day game
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things we learned from Georgia’s G-Day game
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I feel like myself again’: The difficult decision that helped Sam Hilliard find himself
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kyle Kirkwood wins Long Beach for 1st career IndyCar victory
6m ago
Seattle's Luis Castillo perfect through 6 innings vs Rockies
9m ago
High school star among 4 killed in Alabama party shooting
23m ago
Featured

Updated: GHSA takes aim at recruiting of middle school athletes
Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
Go Atlanta: Peachtree Road Race, Legos, Freaknik documentary, micro food hall
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top