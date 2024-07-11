Nation & World News

10 miners are injured and rescuers are searching for dozens of others in Polish coal mine accident

Officials say at least 10 Polish coal miners have been injured and rescuers are searching for dozens of others after a powerful tremor shook the Rydultowy coal mine
Updated 26 minutes ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — At least 10 Polish coal miners have been injured and rescuers are searching for dozens of others after a powerful tremor shook the Rydultowy coal mine about 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) underground on Thursday, officials said.

The cause of the tremor was not immediately clear.

Polish Coal Mining Group spokesperson Aleksandra Wysocka-Siembiga said the accident took place around 8 a.m.

“Some of these people are being brought to the surface, some have already been brought up and some have not yet been reached by the rescuers,” Wysocka-Siembiga said.

Officials said 68 miners were in the area at the time. Fifteen have been brought to the surface, including 10 who were hospitalized, officials said. Airborne ambulances and 10 teams of personnel were taking part in the rescue operation.

Łukasz Pach, head of the ambulance service in Katowice, the mining region's main city, said the hospitalized miners were in stable condition.

Two miners lost their lives in separate accidents in the Rydultowy mine in 2019 and 2020.

Opened in 1792, the Rydultowy mine currently employs about 2,000 miners.

Some coal mines in Poland are prone to methane gas explosions.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Screenshot/Google Maps

Clayton agency mum about incentives to bath company for plant expansion1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH: Atlanta police release footage of Gwinnett transit bus hijacking

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Ossoff bill seeks to ban stock trading for members of Congress

Credit: AP

Intuit, Atlanta-based NCR Voyix laying off workers

Credit: AP

Intuit, Atlanta-based NCR Voyix laying off workers

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Abortion rights advocates: Shift in GOP abortion stance is not ‘a win’
The Latest

Credit: AP

Western envoys criticize South Sudan security bill that could allow warrantless...
7m ago
South Africa's Cape Town is hit by more storms, with 4,500 people displaced by floods and...
10m ago
The UK mulls tighter crossbow laws after 3 women were slain in an attack. The suspect is...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Two key Braves relievers have rare off night in loss to D-backs that snaps win streak
The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend July 10-July 17
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend