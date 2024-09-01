Nation & World News

11 killed and 30 injured after a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic

Authorities in the Dominican Republic say at least 11 people were killed and a further 30 injured when a truck plowed into a bar
Updated 23 minutes ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — At least 11 people were killed and a further 30 injured when a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic, authorities said.

The crash occurred early Sunday in the southern community of Azua, located west of the capital, Santo Domingo, according to the newspaper Listín Diario, citing government officials.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.

Most of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

