Breaking: Man drowns in Lake Allatoona after falling off tube, officials say
Nation & World News

10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party

Police say an early morning shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin has left at least 10 people injured, including teenagers
1 hour ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An early morning shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin left at least 10 people injured, including teenagers, police said Sunday.

Nine people were injured by gunfire and another was injured by broken glass at the party at a high-rise apartment in downtown Madison.

All of the injured were taken to local hospitals. None had injuries considered to be life-threatening, according to authorities. Madison police said in a Sunday afternoon update that at least one of the injured remained in a hospital.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 23.

“It is truly a miracle that no one is dead,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference. “As a community, our hearts are hurting.”

Police were called to the apartment complex around 12:45 a.m.

“These students should have been celebrating summer vacation and not receiving medical treatment,” Barnes said.

The shooting happened near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, but university officials said no students were known to be among those injured or involved.

No one was in custody Sunday in connection with the shooting.

Editors' Picks

Credit: file

Jan. 6 rioter in US House runoff storms off Atlanta debate stage1h ago

Credit: Greg McCary

BREAKING
Marietta man drowns in Lake Allatoona after falling off tube
3m ago

Credit: John Tlumacki/Boston Globe

SAVANNAH BANANAS
Beantown goes Bananas for Savannah’s homegrown baseball sensation

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman dead, ex-husband in custody after shooting at Gwinnett graduation party

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman dead, ex-husband in custody after shooting at Gwinnett graduation party

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Street racing arrests made as APD leaders seek to combat ‘resurgence’
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kyle Larson celebrates NASCAR playoff waiver with another win and the Cup Series points...
7m ago
Gaza's Health Ministry says 274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4...
7m ago
Centrist Benny Gantz is quitting Israel's war Cabinet, citing frustrations with Netanyahu
8m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump and Pence to address national Southern Baptists meeting in Indianapolis
Bulldogs walloped by N.C. State in Game 1 of NCAA Super Regional; Game 2 is Sunday
Dornoch, Atlanta race horse, wins the Belmont Stakes, beats 17 to 1 odds