BreakingNews
Georgia health officials confirm second monkeypox case in the state
ajc logo
X

10 gunmen dead in shootout with police in central Mexico

National & World News
1 hour ago
A shootout between police and gunmen in central Mexico has left ten suspects dead and four wounded

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A shootout between police, soldiers and gunmen in central Mexico left ten suspects dead and four wounded on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in the State of Mexico, which borders Mexico City, said three detectives were also wounded in the gun battle. Their injuries were apparently not life-threatening.

The shooting occurred Tuesday about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of Mexico City, in the town of Texcaltitlan, when the suspects opened fire on police.

Prosecutors said the detectives seized 20 rifles, pistols and military-style uniforms and bulletproof vests at the scene. The area has been the scene of frequent killings and extortion by drug gangs.

Editors' Picks
Rapper Gunna releases letter from jail on his 29th birthday3h ago
Tucker approves Chick-fil-A relocation despite resident, staff opposition
4h ago
Braves bringing up Phil Gosselin, but Orlando Arcia is starting second baseman
4h ago
Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member
2h ago
Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member
2h ago
Grand jury testimony resumes in Fulton’s Trump probe
3h ago
The Latest
Treasury bond yield inversion raises worries over recession
4m ago
Quinn, a 57-year-old dad, earns US Open start close to home
8m ago
In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal
8m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top