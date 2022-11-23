ajc logo
X

10 days in, no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

National & World News
1 hour ago
Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video.

Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Authorities gave no indication that they’re any closer to making an arrest, but they did stress that they continue processing forensic evidence gathered from the home where the students were killed.

“We continue moving forward to understand why this occurred in our community,” said Police Chief James Fry.

The killings stunned bucolic Moscow, a college town and agricultural center that got its first Target store last year. The city, population of 26,000, is surrounded by rolling wheat and bean fields and had not seen a homicide since 2015.

The victims were housemates Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

Police said Tuesday they had pursued tips that Goncalves had a stalker, but they hadn’t been able to identify one. They also have knocked down rumors about other incidents — including a car break-in and a dog’s slaying — being potentially related to the case.

Credit: Sarah A. Miller

Credit: Sarah A. Miller

Credit: Zach Wilkinson

Credit: Zach Wilkinson

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Supreme Court orders state’s abortion law back into effect5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Federal government spends $3.2M to rid downtown building of rats
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
6h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
10h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
10h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police officer retires following murder indictment in 2019 shooting
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: David Zalubowski

Colorado gay club shooting suspect held without bail
5m ago
State: New York's first pot crop jeopardized by court fight
13m ago
Seven Michigan St football players charged in tunnel melee
13m ago
Featured

Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate
4h ago
This Buford man is a beloved fixture at Sherwood's Drug Store
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top