X

10 arrested in North Macedonia in people smuggling raids

National & World News
5 hours ago
Authorities in North Macedonia say 10 men have been arrested as suspected members of an international people smuggling ring following an investigation that lasted nearly two years

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia said Monday that 10 men were arrested as suspected members of an international people smuggling ring following an investigation that lasted nearly two years.

In a statement Monday, police described the group as a sophisticated criminal organization that operated routes between Greece and Hungary as well as from Bulgaria and Serbia to various destinations in the European Union, charging each migrant between 2,000 and 4,000 euros ($2,140 and $4,280).

Seven other alleged members of the organization have been identified by investigators, three of whom are already in prison for separate offenses and four who are wanted for arrest.

Police raided 11 locations in three towns in North Macedonia. The 10 arrested suspects as well as their alleged associates were charged with people smuggling offenses that carry a minimum prison sentence of five years.

Smuggling activity has increased in the region in recent weeks, in part because of low water levels along the Evros River that forms a natural border between Turkey and European Union-member Greece. On Sunday, Greek authorities rescued 91 migrants, mostly from Syria, from an islet on the Evros River and transferred them to a nearby processing center.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day 5h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia defender agency sued for alleged open records violations
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks add Brittni Donaldson, first female coach in franchise history
3h ago

Federal lawsuits claim data hack at Mercer University exposed 93,000 people
5h ago

Federal lawsuits claim data hack at Mercer University exposed 93,000 people
5h ago

Credit: Family photo

Charles Marquez Brown, shot to death at 15, remembered for spirit, smile
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Oregon is invested in Fox Corp. and is investigating its board over bogus election fraud...
7m ago
Canadian province of Quebec looks for international support to fight wildfires
10m ago
California officials: Florida picked up asylum-seekers on Texas border and flew them to...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center faces funding vote
8h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
5h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top