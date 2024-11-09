1 person killed in Odesa drone attack as EU foreign policy chief arrives in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — One person died and 13 people were wounded by a Russian drone in a residential area in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa overnight, local officials said Saturday, as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv to discuss European support for Ukraine.

Odesa regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said high-rise residential buildings, private houses and warehouses were damaged by the “fall” of a drone. He did not specify whether the drone had been shot down by air defenses.

A further 32 Russian drones were shot down over 10 Ukrainian regions, while 18 were “lost,” according to Ukraine’s Air Force, likely having been electronically jammed.