1 person killed and 5 wounded including a police officer in an Indianapolis shooting, police say

Police in Indianapolis say one person was killed and five others including a police officer were wounded in an early morning shooting
A police officer stands outside a bar after a shooting early Sunday, March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis. Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers in full uniform were working in off-duty employment at the bar when there was a disturbance in the parking lot around 1:30 a.m., Chief Christopher Bailey said during a news conference at the scene. (WRTV via AP)

A police officer stands outside a bar after a shooting early Sunday, March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis. Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers in full uniform were working in off-duty employment at the bar when there was a disturbance in the parking lot around 1:30 a.m., Chief Christopher Bailey said during a news conference at the scene. (WRTV via AP)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One person was killed and five others including a police officer were wounded during an early morning shooting Sunday in Indianapolis, police said.

Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers in full uniform were working in off-duty employment at a bar in the 9400 block on East Washington Street when a disturbance erupted in the parking lot around 1:30 a.m., Chief Christopher Bailey said during a news conference.

Both officers exchanged gunfire with at least one suspect and one officer was shot in the upper thigh and sustained an additional shoulder injury that may have occurred when he fell after being shot, according to Bailey, who said the officer was in stable condition and expected to be released from a hospital on Sunday.

Additional officers responded and found four other people in the parking lot who had been shot. All were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims included two 45-year-old men, a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, Bailey said.

A short time later a man arrived at Community East Hospital in Indianapolis with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and died despite treatment from the medical staff. Detectives believe he was connected to the shooting. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release his name after next of kin have been notified, Bailey said.

One gun was found in the parking lot, according to Bailey, who added that investigators did not immediately know what caused the initial disturbance in the parking lot but were interviewing witnesses and reviewing videotape.

