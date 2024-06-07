Nation & World News

Gunman opens fire on students at a rural University of Panama campus, killing 1 and wounding another

An unidentified gunman has opened fire on a group of students on a rural campus of the University of Panama Friday, killing one and wounding another before escaping
By ALMA SOLÍS – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — An unidentified gunman opened fire on a group of students on a rural campus of the University of Panama Friday, killing one and wounding another before escaping, according to school officials.

University Rector Eduardo Flores C. said via the social platform X that agricultural sciences students were doing field work at the university’s regional center in Veraguas about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital when the shooting took place.

The director of the regional campus where the shooting occurred, Pedro Samaniego, did not witness the shooting, but was on campus.

Samaniego said the man approached a group of six first-year students around 11 a.m. and opened fire without saying a word.

One student died at the scene and another was shot and wounded as the students were fleeing. The gunmen then hopped a fence and escaped.

“We don't have any detail about the (shooter), only that he came in and shot the student and the kids went running and the wounded (student) was shot right in the gluteus,” he said. “Then the person jumped the fence and took off.”

The wounded student was hospitalized.

A law enforcement official who requested anonymity in order to discuss an ongoing investigation said that no one was in custody.

The regional prosecutor’s office said via X that it was investigating a homicide on the campus.

A university spokesperson also confirmed the shooting and said more information would be released.

Editors' Picks

No ill intent behind fire that damaged historic Midtown gay bar, mayor says2h ago

Mother, supporters honor slain Gwinnett man on gun violence awareness day
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Nexera Capital

Fulton board approves tax break for new downtown Atlanta hotel
2h ago

SAJAK FINALE TODAY
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

SAJAK FINALE TODAY
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Credit: Ben Hendren

People forced from homeless camps under Atlanta bridges shape new paths
The Latest

Credit: AP

New York moves to ban 'addictive' social media feeds for kids
12m ago
GameStop shares plunge even as meme stock booster 'Roaring Kitty' says company is on the...
19m ago
Real-world mileage standard for new vehicles rising to 38 mpg in 2031 under new Biden...
19m ago
Featured

One last spin for Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host departs
Fox 5′s Randy Travis, Beth Galvin take buyouts amid cutbacks at station
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis