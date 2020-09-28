1 person dies as Nairobi hospital workers strike in Kenya

Thousands of workers at Kenyatta National Hospital are participating in the strike and will continue until the raises are paid, officials of the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Education Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers and the Kenya National Union of Nurses said Monday.

Jane Mwaniki, the representative of the nurses union at the hospital, said they went on strike because they've “ been pushed to a corner where you are suffocating and somebody expects you to breath.”

“We have been steadfast through this COVID-19 pandemic working in very difficult situations and, as a result, the country has seen less deaths than expected. It is not the wish of employees to be out (striking) today. We have been pushed to a corner,” she said.

Kenya expected coronavirus infections to peak in September but according to government statistics the numbers of new confirmed infections have been decreasing, leading many Kenyans to call for the government to ease restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the disease including a night-time curfew and to reopen schools.