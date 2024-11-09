Nation & World News

1 monkey recovered safely, 42 others remain on the run from South Carolina lab

Officials say one of 43 monkeys bred for medical research that escaped a compound in South Carolina has been recovered unharmed
5 minutes ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of 43 monkeys bred for medical research that escaped a compound in South Carolina has been recovered unharmed, officials said Saturday.

Many of the others are still located a few yards from the property, jumping back and forth over the facility’s fence, police said in a statement.

The Rhesus macaques made a break for it Wednesday after an employee at the Alpha Genesis facility in Yemassee didn't fully lock a door as she fed and checked on them, officials said.

The monkeys on Friday were exploring the outer fence of the Alpha Genesis compound and were cooing at the monkeys inside. The primates continued to interact with their companions inside the facility on Saturday, which is a positive sign, the police statement said.

Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard relayed that efforts to recover all the animals will persist throughout the weekend and for as long as it takes, the statement said.

The monkeys are about the size of a cat. They are all females weighing about 7 pounds (3 kilograms).

Alpha Genesis, federal health officials and police all said the monkeys pose no risk to public health. The facility breeds the monkeys to sell to medical and other researchers.

Alpha Genesis provides primates for research worldwide at its compound in Yemassee, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Savannah, Georgia, according to its website.

In this Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 photo, a rhesus macaques monkey observes kayakers as they navigate along the Silver River in Silver Springs, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

The Yemassee, S.C., sign is shown on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (WCIV via AP)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Monkeys that escaped a lab are a species used for human research since the 1800s
Placeholder Image

TNS

Court won’t void $300M bond deal for Georgia monkey farm
Placeholder Image

AP

Retired research chimps to be moved from New Mexico to a Louisiana sanctuary2h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Man who killed eagles and trafficked their parts faces sentencing Thursday
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Iranian American human rights activists expresses defiance over Iranian plots to kill her...26m ago
Actor Tony Todd, known for his role in the movie 'Candyman' and other films, dies at 6926m ago
Roger Goodell says the NFL is working 'very hard' to hold a game in Berlin45m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose