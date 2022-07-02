ajc logo
1 migrant killed, 7 injured near Serbia-Hungary border

1 hour ago
Serbian media say one person has been killed and seven others have been injured in a clash between two groups of migrants stranded in northern Serbia while attempting to cross into European Union nation Hungary

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A clash between two groups of migrants near the Serbia-Hungary border left one person dead and seven others injured Saturday, Serbia's state television reported.

The migrants were stranded in northern Serbia while attempting to cross into the European Union when the violence erupted. The injured were taken to a local hospital, including a 16-year-old girl who was seriously injured, Serbian media reports said, quoting doctors.

They said the clash, which included firearms, occurred in a forest near the border with Hungary. Police blocked off the area while conducting the investigation.

The clash also involved migrant smugglers from Afghanistan and Pakistan who take money to get them across the border, according to the media reports, which couldn't be independently verified.

Thousands of migrants fleeing wars and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East are stranded in the Balkans, one of the major European routes for those trying to reach Western Europe.

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

