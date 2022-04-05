ajc logo
1 killed in Texas as damaging storms tear across South

Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Authorities say one person is dead in Texas amid damaging storms that have prompted a flurry of tornado warnings in the South

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Violent storms killed one person in Texas on Tuesday as hail pelted communities and high winds knocked trees into power poles elsewhere in the South. Authorities issued a flurry of tornado warnings at the start of what could be two days of violent weather in the region.

In eastern Texas, W. M. Soloman, 71, died when storm winds toppled a tree onto Solomon’s home in Whitehouse, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Dallas, Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley said. Officials said at least four homes in the area had trees fall on them.

More than 50,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday afternoon from eastern Texas to South Carolina. No injuries were reported, but the National Weather Service issued a nonstop stream of tornado warnings for hours as the storm system tore across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

In South Carolina, Allendale County Manager William Goodson said a tornado, captured in a video on social media, caused damage in his rural county, but exactly how much and whether there were any injuries were unknown.

“I know we have buildings damaged and power lines down,” Goodson said. “My deputies and emergency officials are out there assessing it."

The weather service said it was sending survey teams to examine potential tornado damage in Wetumpka, Alabama. Lightning struck a flea market in the north Alabama community of Lacey’s Spring, causing a fire that gutted the building, news outlets reported, and rising water in Mobile Bay covered part of a ramp on Interstate 10.

Fallen trees and limbs closed a stretch of highway for several hours in Newton County, Mississippi. As the line of storms pushed into Georgia, a large tree fell and crashed through the roof of Marie Jordan's home in metro Atlanta, coming down in the living room, kitchen and garage.

"It just took everything," Jordan told WSB-TV. "For years and years, I have watched that tree."

Elsewhere in Texas, one person was injured when the storms swept through Johnson County, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. Brittaney Deaton said she became trapped in an RV trailer behind her family’s home after the trailer flipped over. She said her stepfather got injured trying to free her.

“I was screaming on the phone. I couldn’t get out. I was terrified," Deaton told KDFW-TV. "And I felt like I was just trapped, like it was going to roll with me in it. And I just thank God that I got out.”

Her mother, Amber Zeleny, said her husband suffered injuries to his nose, leg and ribs but that he was expected to recover.

The threat of damaging weather will move to the north on Wednesday, forecasters said, with severe storms possible across an area stretching from western Alabama to the western tip of the Carolinas. More than 10 million people in metro areas including Atlanta; Birmingham; and Chattanooga, Tennessee, will be at risk, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Springtime often brings strong storms to the Southeast, and the region has faced a barrage of weather recently that included a tornado last month in metro New Orleans, where one person died, and storms that killed at least two people in the Florida Panhandle last week.

A metal shop building is damaged after a severe storm passed the area in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Brittaney Deaton, 17 , right, picks up a shoe as she searches through her belongings after a severe storm in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Brittaney Deaton, 17 , right, picks up a shoe as she searches through her belongings after a severe storm in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP)

The damaged recreational vehicle of Brittaney Deaton and her belongings scatter the yard after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP)

The damaged recreational vehicle of Brittaney Deaton and her belongings scatter the yard after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Water rushes through an overflowing storm drain near Highway 49 at North 26th Avenue and Seventh Street in Hattiesburg, Miss., after heavy storms ripped across the state leaving reports of localized flooding, downed trees, and tornadoes throughout the state on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP)

Water rushes through an overflowing storm drain near Highway 49 at North 26th Avenue and Seventh Street in Hattiesburg, Miss., after heavy storms ripped across the state leaving reports of localized flooding, downed trees, and tornadoes throughout the state on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP)

Two men on bicycles wait for a train to pass through downtown Hattiesburg, Miss. during a lull in heavy thunderstorms that moved through the state early in the morning of Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP)

Two men on bicycles wait for a train to pass through downtown Hattiesburg, Miss. during a lull in heavy thunderstorms that moved through the state early in the morning of Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP)

A freight train passes through Hattiesburg, Miss., after severe weather ripped across the state leaving reports of localized flooding, downed trees, and tornadoes in its wake, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP)

A freight train passes through Hattiesburg, Miss., after severe weather ripped across the state leaving reports of localized flooding, downed trees, and tornadoes in its wake, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP)

Water from Gordons Creek rushes under the Bay Street bridge in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss., following heavy storms, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP)

Water from Gordons Creek rushes under the Bay Street bridge in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss., following heavy storms, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP)

Heavy storms Tuesday, April 5, 2022, morning left a large section of Rebecca Avenue under water by the Walthall Community Room in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss. The community center was fine, said Rob Mulholland, president of the Walthall Owners Association. "I've never seen it that bad," he said. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP)

Heavy storms Tuesday, April 5, 2022, morning left a large section of Rebecca Avenue under water by the Walthall Community Room in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss. The community center was fine, said Rob Mulholland, president of the Walthall Owners Association. "I've never seen it that bad," he said. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP)

