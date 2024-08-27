Nation & World News

1 killed in interstate crash involving truck carrying 'potentially explosive' military devices

One person has died in a crash on Interstate 40 in Arkansas that backed up traffic for hours on the busy highway
1 hour ago

BRINKLEY, Ark. (AP) — A crash on Interstate 40 in Arkansas involving two tractor-trailers and a truck carrying “potentially explosive” military devices killed one person and backed up traffic for hours on the busy highway, officials said.

The crash Monday afternoon near Brinkley, about 63 miles (101 kilometers) east of Little Rock, came shortly after a grass fire in the area. No other injuries were reported, said Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The truck contained potentially explosive military devices, Parker said, but he did not have details. Explosives experts were brought in, the area around the crash was evacuated, and the devices were removed.

Traffic going both directions was diverted overnight, and the highway reopened late Tuesday morning.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Contributed Photo: Mitchell Moore

Ramp reopens after truck cleared from I-285 East to I-75 North
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

6 Georgia law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in 202429m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 hurt in Midtown road rage shooting; suspect fatally shoots himself
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson39m ago
The Latest
Jury resumes deliberating in trial of ex-politician accused of killing Las Vegas reporter4m ago
Cornel West survives Democratic challenge in Wisconsin, will remain on state's...4m ago
Does American tennis have a pickleball problem?7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Whiplash in Gwinnett, Cobb as new immigration law takes effect
Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson39m ago
Few surprises expected as Falcons cut down to 53-man roster Tuesday