BreakingNews
‘No need to panic,’ Gov. Kemp says ahead of Hurricane Ian
ajc logo
X

Man killed in Belgian raid on suspected far-right extremists

National & World News
Updated 9 minutes ago
Belgian prosecutors say a man was shot dead during anti-terror raids targeting a group of suspected right-wing extremists

BRUSSELS (AP) — Anti-terror raids targeting a group of suspected far-right extremists left one person dead in Belgium after police exchanged gunfire with a man at one location Wednesday, justice officials said.

The federal prosecutor’s office said a dozen searches were carried out in seven different municipalities, including Antwerp and Ghent, as part of an investigation into “the preparation of a terrorist attack and the violation of the legislation on weapons."

The Antwerp prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the circumstances of the man's death.

The office said in a statement that the shooting occurred when special units of the federal police raided the home of a 36-year-old man, who was hit by a police bullet. Emergency services intervened but the man died of his injuries at the scene.

The office initially told the AP that the man opened fire on police when they tried to enter his home. Prosecutors later said the investigation would determine who shot first.

Federal prosecutors said the searches in the Antwerp region resulted in the seizure of a large number of weapons and ammunition.

According to Belgian broadcaster VRT, the man who was shot dead was a gold and silver trader who collected weapons and military items. Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said he had expressed on social media his interest in far-right theories and opposition to the Belgian government’s measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also criticized the strategy of the United States, NATO and Europe in dealing with Russia.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Democrat says she’s being ostracized by Abrams’ allies3h ago

By any name, Jack Podlesny is a great kicker for Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets
15h ago

Credit: Seth Watson

It’s apple-picking time in North Georgia

Credit: Seth Watson

It’s apple-picking time in North Georgia

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘No need to panic,’ Gov. Kemp says ahead of Hurricane Ian
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Frank Augstein

UK central bank intervenes in market to halt economic crisis
6m ago
Kurdish officials: Death toll climbs in Iranian drone attack
10m ago
Hold fire: Re-enactors fear being targeted by NY gun law
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
10h ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
21h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top