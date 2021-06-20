1 killed and 5 wounded in shooting in Oakland; motive sought

That's when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered.

Andrew Simpson was jogging near the lake when he heard gunshots.

“Out of the corner of my eye I saw a guy with a gun pointing at a car. Everyone started sprinting and screaming," Simpson told the Bay Area News Group.

Witnesses said some people ran into the water when shots rang out.

“Tonight a joyous occasion at our Lake Merritt was marred by a senseless act of gun violence,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in a statement.

It wasn't immediately known whether there was any connection between the shooting and the Juneteenth events.

In this Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo, officers work the scene of a shooting in Oakland, Calif. A 22-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Oakland near the city’s Juneteenth celebration, though it wasn't known whether the violence was connected with the event, police said. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at a hospital after gunfire erupted Saturday evening near Lake Merritt, said Oakland Police Department Officer Johnna Watson. (Dylan Bouscher/Bay Area News Group) Credit: Dylan Bouscher Credit: Dylan Bouscher